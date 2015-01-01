Abstract

Suicide is a significant public health problem, yet barriers to treatment remain. To address barriers and meet needs, Congress designated a new 988 dialing code to increase utilization of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As a result, call volume increased, and demand for community-based crisis services is expected. To examine the availability of community-based crisis care, we analyzed information collected from 2020 to 2022 Crisis Intercept Mapping (CIM) technical assistance workshops conducted with communities across the country. We found that training and implementation of suicide risk screening, safety planning, lethal means safety, and follow-up were limited and inconsistent among communities in our study. Collaboration was variable, impacting the ability of communities to support care transitions. Participants described multiple barriers to the routine implementation of evidence-based care and identified potential solutions for addressing them.



FINDINGS suggest a need for relationship building and targeted education and training to meet future demand for crisis care.

