Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delirious mania (DM) is a severe psychiatric condition having rapid onset of delirium, mania, and psychosis. It is an emergency condition as it has acute onset and is characterized by extreme hyperactivity. Catatonic signs may also be present. Very few cases have been reported from India, hence making it imperative to study its clinical characteristics and possible treatment, which can help in providing care to such patients in emergency settings. CLINICAL CASES DESCRIPTION: This paper describes four cases with a diagnosis of DM - demography, clinical features, investigations, treatment. All the patients had an acute onset and rapid progression of symptoms, with clinical symptoms of talkativeness, increased psychomotor activity, decreased need for sleep, aggressive and violent behavior, increased libido, increased appetite with delusion of grandiosity, disorientation to time/place/person, impaired memory of recent events, impaired attention with fluctuating course, negativism, echolalia, and echopraxia.



CONCLUSION: There is a high likelihood of misdiagnosing DM in the absence of diagnostic guidelines. There should be an active search for the underlying aetiology in all cases of DM. Atypical antipsychotics and mood stabilizers may be used to treat less severe forms of DM. Modified electric convulsive treatment and intravenous benzodiazepines elicit a good response.

