Abstract

Neck injury fractures are commonly associated with high-impact trauma, such as motor vehicle accidents or falls from heights. However, this case underscores that it is possible to sustain such a fracture even from minor falls. As of now, there are no such reported cases. This case report highlights the importance of a thorough medical history when assessing patients with neck pain following falls. A 59-year-old male experienced a fainting episode after suffering from vomiting and diarrhea, resulting in him hitting his head. The patient attributed his neck pain to a sudden twisting of his neck. The pain originated from the base of his skull, primarily on the left side, extending to the scalp and the left shoulder. After enduring four days of intense pain that limited his ability to rotate his neck and bend to tie his shoes, he sought medical attention and underwent a neck CT scan, which led to the diagnosis of a "hangman's fracture." This injury was diagnosed in a clinical setting. Healthcare providers should inquire about the circumstances of the fall, the patient's position, associated symptoms, and any relevant pre-existing conditions. This approach ensures an accurate diagnosis and timely treatment. Comprehensive history-taking is essential for identifying high-risk situations and preventing complications that may arise from overlooked minor falls, ultimately enhancing patient safety, especially in cases of neck and spine injuries.

Language: en