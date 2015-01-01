Abstract

Suicide, the act or instance of voluntarily and intentionally taking one's own life, is a leading global cause of death. Complex suicide involves the use of more than one method and can be either planned or unplanned. Frequently seen methods include the ingestion of a toxic substance in combination with hanging, the use of firearms with hanging, drowning combined with injuries from knives, and jumping from heights. We present a case of complex suicide in which the victim used hanging and a self-inflicted incision wound on the wrist. This case highlights the significance of a detailed medicolegal death investigation, including interviews with relatives and a thorough forensic autopsy to ascertain the cause and manner of death.

