Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe and analyze the aspects regarding the cost and length of stay for elderly patients with bone fractures in a tertiary reference hospital.



METHODS: A cross-sectional retrospective study using data obtained from medical records between January and December 2020. For statistical analysis, exploratory analyses, Shapiro-Wilk test, χ2 test, and Spearman correlation were used.



RESULTS: During the study period, 156 elderly patients (62.2% women) with bone fractures were treated. The main trauma mechanism was a fall from a standing height (76.9%). The most common type of fracture in this sample was a transtrochanteric fracture of the femur, accounting for 40.4% of cases. The mean length of stay was 5.25 days. The total cost varied between R$2,006.53 and R$106,912.74 (average of R$15,695.76) (updated values). The mean daily cost of hospitalization was R$4,478.64. A positive correlation was found between the length of stay and total cost. No significant difference in cost was observed between the two main types of treated fractures.



CONCLUSION: Fractures in the elderly are frequent, resulting in significant costs. The longer the hospital stay for treatment, the higher the total cost. No correlation was found between total cost and number of comorbidities, number of medications used, and the comparison between the treatment of transtrochanteric and femoral neck fractures.

Language: en