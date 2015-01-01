Abstract

Associations among self-control, substance use (e.g., tobacco and cannabis use), and violence perpetration have been documented during the adolescent years, but the direction of these associations is not well understood. Using five assessments (covering 9 years) from a prospective-longitudinal study, we examined self-control as a precursor and subsequent mechanism of associations between adolescent substance use and physical violence perpetration. Data came from a large, ethnically diverse sample (n = 1,056). Youth reported their self-control at ages 11, 13, 15, 17, and 20; and their tobacco and cannabis use, and physical violence perpetration at ages 13, 15, 17, and 20. Cross-lagged panel analyses examined associations between these constructs over time. More self-control in late childhood and early adolescence was associated with less future tobacco and cannabis use and physical violence perpetration. Tobacco use was partially associated with more physical violence over time; these associations were not mediated by self-control. Tobacco use in early adolescence was associated with future cannabis use; during late adolescence, tobacco and cannabis use were reciprocally associated over time. Cannabis use was not associated with future physical violence perpetration. Early adolescent self-control plays an important role in later substance use and violence perpetration, and tobacco use has unique links with both later cannabis use and violence perpetration. Supporting the capacities for self-control in late childhood and early adolescence and preventing the initiation and use of entry-level substances could play an important role in preventing both substance use and violence perpetration and their many costs to society.

Language: en