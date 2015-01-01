Abstract

BACKGROUND: Refugees and asylum seekers (ASRs) are frequently exposed to loss in addition to a variety of other stressors and often display high levels of various psychological symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to primarily determine clusters of prolonged grief disorder (PGD), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression symptoms in bereaved ASRs and secondly identify predictors of cluster membership. Sociodemographic - and flight-related variables were investigated in exploratory analyses.



METHOD: ASRs in Germany (N = 92) with interpersonal loss exposure, i.e. at least one missing or deceased relative or friend, were assessed with interview-based questionnaires for PGD, PTSD, and depressive symptoms. We used k-means cluster analysis to distinguish symptom profiles and logistic regression analyses to identify predictors of cluster membership.



RESULTS: We found a three-cluster-solution. The PGD-cluster (30%) was characterised predominantly by PGD symptoms, while the PGD/PTSD-cluster (32%) had high PGD and PTSD and moderate depressive symptoms. The resilient cluster (38%) showed low symptoms overall. insecure residence status predicted membership in the PGD and PGD/PTSD clusters relative to the resilient cluster, whilst higher attachment anxiety predicted membership in the PGD/PTSD cluster relative to the other clusters. Explorative analysis revealed duration of stay as a significant predictor.



CONCLUSION: Findings can extend the current knowledge about different symptom profiles among bereaved ASRs in Europe. Insights to attachment - and migration-related variables distinguishing between these profiles offer starting points for interventions.

Language: en