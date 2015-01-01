|
Citation
Connolly MG, Ivankovic A, O'Rourke MJ. Heliyon 2024; 10(13): e33757.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39071588
PMCID
Abstract
This paper addresses the critical role of drag reduction technology in the evolution of road vehicle design amidst the ongoing climate crisis. With transportation accounting for a substantial portion of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions, the shift towards alternatively powered vehicles highlights the need for innovative solutions to extend range, reduce fuel consumption, and lower emissions. This review thoroughly outlines the literature on appendable drag reduction devices, encompassing both passive and active techniques, and their applicability across a variety of road vehicles, including light and heavy-duty transport.
Keywords
Aerodynamics; Appendable devices; CFD; Drag reduction; Vehicle add-ons