Citation
Cheung KL, Lam RPK, Chan CK, Tse ML, Tsui MSH, Rainer TH. Hum. Exp. Toxicol. 2024; 43: e9603271241269024.
DOI
PMID
39075331
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cocaine is commonly consumed with ethanol, which leads to the formation of cocaethylene through transesterification. Cocaethylene is an active metabolite of cocaine with a longer duration of action. Literature on the combined toxicity of cocaine, ethanol, and cocaethylene is conflicting. We aimed to compare the acute toxicities of co-exposure to cocaine and ethanol versus cocaine alone in Hong Kong.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; emergency department; Drug Interactions; poisoning; *Cocaine/urine/blood; *Ethanol/blood; cocaethylene; Cocaine; ethanol; Hong Kong/epidemiology; Poison Control Centers/statistics & numerical data