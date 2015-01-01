|
Citation
|
Yoon D, Munshi A, Park J, Adams M, Yoon S, Osei FO, Poplawski A. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39082197
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Research demonstrates that child maltreatment can negatively impact adolescent peer relationships. It is not well understood, however, how the type of maltreatment and its timing (when it occurs) affects the dimensions of peer relationship quality (i.e., companionship, conflict, satisfaction, and intimacy) and differences between genders. This study examines the effects of type and timing of child maltreatment on peer relationship quality, while also exploring the role of gender differences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; gender; child maltreatment; peer relationships; timing of abuse; type of abuse