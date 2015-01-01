Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research demonstrates that child maltreatment can negatively impact adolescent peer relationships. It is not well understood, however, how the type of maltreatment and its timing (when it occurs) affects the dimensions of peer relationship quality (i.e., companionship, conflict, satisfaction, and intimacy) and differences between genders. This study examines the effects of type and timing of child maltreatment on peer relationship quality, while also exploring the role of gender differences.



METHODS: This study involved 851 adolescents (56.1% girls, 56.2% Black, and 26.8% low-income) drawn from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN). We used Child Protective Services' information for the type and timing of child maltreatment, along with self-reports of peer relationship quality. Generalized Estimating Equations (GEEs) were conducted.



RESULTS: Sexual abuse and neglect during adolescence were associated with less satisfaction and lower levels of companionship, respectively. Physical abuse during middle childhood was associated with lower levels of intimacy. We also found interactions between gender and type and timing of maltreatment. Compared to girls, boys exhibited lower levels of companionship and satisfaction if they experienced sexual abuse during adolescence.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest a need for maltreatment-prevention efforts targeting school-aged children and adolescents, as well as gender-sensitive interventions for high-risk boys with a history of maltreatment.

