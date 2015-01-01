Abstract

BACKGROUND: The associations between cardiovascular disease (CVD) and multiple psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt, and whether different genetic susceptibilities affect such links, have not been investigated clearly.



METHODS AND RESULTS: Based on the UK Biobank, we conducted a matched cohort study involving 63 923 patients who were first hospitalized with a CVD diagnosis between 1997 and 2020, and their 127 845 matched unexposed individuals. Cox models were used to examine the subsequent risk of psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt (ie, anxiety, depression, stress-related disorder, substance misuse, psychotic disorder, and suicide behaviors) following CVD. We further performed stratified analyses by polygenic risk score for each studied psychiatric condition to detect the possible effects of genetic susceptibility on the observed associations. We found an increased risk of any psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt among CVD patients, compared with matched unexposed individuals, particularly within 1 year following the CVD (fully adjusted hazard ratio [HR] within 1 year, 1.83 [95% CI, 1.58-2.12]; HR after 1 year, 1.24 [95% CI, 1.16-1.32]). By subtype, the risk elevations existed for any psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt following most categories of CVDs. Analyses stratified by polygenic risk score revealed little impact of genetic predisposition to studied psychiatric conditions on these observed links.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients hospitalized for CVD were at increased subsequent risk of multiple types of psychiatric disorders and suicide attempt, especially in the first year after hospitalization, irrespective of their genetic susceptibilities to studied psychiatric conditions, and these findings underscore the necessity of developing timely psychological interventions for this vulnerable population.

