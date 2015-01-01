|
Citation
Drouin M, Kardys K, Flanagan M, Pater J, Kerrigan C. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39068600
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Limited studies have examined the extent to which cyberbullying and offline bullying are factors related to youth admissions to behavioral health inpatient units. However, considering the rising use of technology and prevalence of youth bullying, intake procedures require adaptation to account for modern-day psychological pressures facing youth. AIMS: Our aims were to pilot and analyze results from a novel intake form, assessing offline bullying and cyberbullying, in a youth inpatient behavioral health facility.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; youth; bullying; cyberbullying; parents; harassment; inpatients