Senji Laxme RR, Khochare S, Bhatia S, Martin G, Sunagar K. BMC Biol. 2024; 22(1): e161.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39075553
BACKGROUND: Snake venoms can exhibit remarkable inter- and intraspecific variation. While diverse ecological and environmental factors are theorised to explain this variation, only a handful of studies have attempted to unravel their precise roles. This knowledge gap not only impedes our understanding of venom evolution but may also have dire consequences on snakebite treatment. To address this shortcoming, we investigated the evolutionary ecology of venoms of Russell's viper (Daboia russelii) and spectacled cobra (Naja naja), India's two clinically most important snakes responsible for an alarming number of human deaths and disabilities.
Language: en
Female; Male; Animals; India; *Biological Evolution; Daboia; Elapid Venoms/chemistry; Evolutionary ecology; Naja naja; Ontogenetic shift; Prey-specific toxicity; Snake Bites; Snake venom; Snakebite therapy; Viper Venoms/chemistry