Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pedestrian traffic injuries are a rising public health concern worldwide. In rapidly urbanizing countries like Saudi Arabia, these injuries account for a considerable proportion of trauma cases and represent a challenge for healthcare systems. The study aims to analyze the key characteristics, seasonality, and outcomes of pedestrian traffic injuries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: This study was a retrospective cohort analysis of all pedestrian traffic injuries presented to King Saud Medical City, Riyadh, and included in the Saudi Trauma Registry (STAR) database between August 1, 2017, and December 31, 2022. The analysis of metric and nominal variables was reported as mean (standard deviation, SD) or median (interquartile range, IQR) and frequencies (%), respectively. A logistic regression analysis was performed to examine the influence of patients' pre-hospital vitals and key characteristics on arrival at the ED on the need for mechanical ventilation and in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: During the study period, 1062 pedestrian-injured patients were included in the analysis, mostly males (89.45%) with a mean (SD) age of 33.44 (17.92) years. One-third (35.88%) of the patients were Saudi nationals. Two-thirds (67.04%) of the injuries occurred from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Compared to other years, a smaller % of injury events (13.28%) were noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). Half (50.19%) of the patients were transported to the emergency department by the Red Crescent ambulance, and 19.68% required intubation and mechanical ventilation. Most of the patients (87.85%) were discharged home after completion of treatment, and our cohort had a 4.89% overall mortality. The logistic regression analysis showed the influence of patients' pre-hospital vitals and key characteristics on arrival at the ED on the need for mechanical ventilation (Chi(2) = 161.95, p < 0.001) and in-hospital mortality (Chi(2) = 63.78, p < 0.001) as a whole significant.



CONCLUSION: This study details the demographic, temporal, and clinical trends of pedestrian traffic injuries at a major Saudi trauma center. Identifying high-risk individuals and injury timing is crucial for resource allocation, targeting road safety interventions like public awareness campaigns and regulatory reforms, and improving prehospital care and patient outcomes.

