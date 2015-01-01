Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In Rwanda, maternal community health workers play a critical role to improving maternal, newborn and child health, but little is known about their specific experiences with adolescent mothers, who face unique challenges, including trauma, ongoing violence, stigma, ostracism, mental health issues, barriers within the healthcare system, and lack of access to the social determinants of health. This study explored the experiences of maternal community health workers when caring for adolescent mothers in Rwanda to inform the delivery of trauma- and violence-informed care in community maternal services.



METHODS: Interpretive Description methodology was used to understand the experiences of 12 community health workers purposively recruited for interviews due to their management roles. To gain additional insights about the context, seven key informants were also interviewed.



FINDINGS: Maternal community health workers provided personalized support to adolescent mothers through the provision of continuity of care, acting as a liaison, engaging relationally and tailoring home visits. They reported feeling passionate about their work, supporting each other, and receiving support from their leaders as facilitators in caring for adolescent mothers. Challenges in their work included handling disclosures of violence, dealing with adolescent mothers' financial constraints, difficulties accessing these young mothers, and transportation issues. Adolescent mothers' circumstances are generally difficult, leading to self-reports of vicarious trauma among this sample of workers.



CONCLUSION: Maternal community health workers play a key role in addressing the complex needs of adolescent mothers in Rwanda. However, they face individual and structural challenges highlighting the complexities of their work. To sustain and enhance their roles, it is imperative for government and other stakeholders to invest in resources, mentorship, and support. Additionally, training in equity-oriented approaches, particularly trauma- and violence-informed care, is essential to ensure safe and effective care for adolescent mothers and to mitigate vicarious trauma among maternal community health workers.

