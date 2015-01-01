|
Citation
Nkurunziza A, Smye VL, Wathen CN, Jackson KT, Cechetto DF, Tryphonopoulos P, Gishoma D. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e868.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39080753
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In Rwanda, maternal community health workers play a critical role to improving maternal, newborn and child health, but little is known about their specific experiences with adolescent mothers, who face unique challenges, including trauma, ongoing violence, stigma, ostracism, mental health issues, barriers within the healthcare system, and lack of access to the social determinants of health. This study explored the experiences of maternal community health workers when caring for adolescent mothers in Rwanda to inform the delivery of trauma- and violence-informed care in community maternal services.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Mothers/psychology; Adolescent; Pregnancy; Interviews as Topic; Community; Violence/psychology; *Qualitative Research; *Community Health Workers/psychology; *Pregnancy in Adolescence/psychology; Adolescent mothers; Community Health workers; Low- and middle-income countries; Maternal Health Services; Rwanda; Trauma- and violence-informed care; Universal Health Coverage