Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perinatal depression can have profound impacts on both families and society. Exercise therapy is gradually becoming a widely used adjunct treatment for perinatal depression. Some studies have already focused on the relationship between physical activity and perinatal depression (PND). However, there is currently a lack of systematic and comprehensive evidence to address the crucial question of making optimal choices among different forms of physical activity. This study aims to compare and rank different physical activity intervention strategies and identify the most effective one for perinatal depression.



METHODS: Four databases, namely PubMed, Cochrane Library, Embase, and Web of Science, were searched for randomized controlled trials assessing the impact of physical activity interventions on perinatal depression. The search covered the period from the inception of the databases until May 2024. Two researchers independently conducted literature screening, data extraction, and quality assessment. Network meta-analysis was performed using Stata 15.1.



RESULTS: A total of 48 studies were included in the analysis. The results indicate that relaxation therapy has the most effective outcome in reducing perinatal depression (SUCRA = 99.4%). Following that is mind-body exercise (SUCRA = 80.6%). Traditional aerobics and aquatic sports were also effective interventions (SUCRA = 70.9% and 67.1%, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Our study suggests that integrated mental and physical (MAP) training such as relaxation therapy and mind-body exercise show better performance in reducing perinatal depression. Additionally, while exercise has proven to be effective, the challenge lies in finding ways to encourage people to maintain a consistent exercise routine. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study has been registered on PROSPERO (CRD 42,023,469,537).

