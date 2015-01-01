|
Citation
|
Shuai Y, Wu J, Li C, Li D. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2076.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39085828
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Perinatal depression can have profound impacts on both families and society. Exercise therapy is gradually becoming a widely used adjunct treatment for perinatal depression. Some studies have already focused on the relationship between physical activity and perinatal depression (PND). However, there is currently a lack of systematic and comprehensive evidence to address the crucial question of making optimal choices among different forms of physical activity. This study aims to compare and rank different physical activity intervention strategies and identify the most effective one for perinatal depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Women; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Pregnancy; Physical activity; *Exercise Therapy/methods; *Exercise/psychology; *Network Meta-Analysis; Depression, Postpartum/therapy/psychology; Depression/therapy; Network meta-analysis; Perinatal depression; Pregnancy Complications/therapy/psychology