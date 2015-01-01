|
Lüscher J, Lüthi S. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e084395.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39079930
INTRODUCTION: Very little is known about daily life dynamics and mutual influences that tie together well-being and psychobiological stress responses in persons with spinal cord injury (SCI) and their romantic partners in particular. The role of social support and physical activity in the associations between emotional well-being and stress has not been investigated in the context of SCI yet and studies applying a dyadic approach, exploring the role of a romantic partner, are currently unavailable. The overall objective is thus to better understand the interplay between emotional well-being and the psychobiological stress marker cortisol, and to investigate the potentially moderating role of social support and physical activity in the well-being-stress association among persons with SCI and their romantic partners using a dyadic perspective.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; social interaction; Research Design; mental health; Surveys and Questionnaires; social support; Ecological Momentary Assessment; *Social Support; *Stress, Psychological/psychology; *Hydrocortisone/metabolism/analysis; *Sexual Partners/psychology; *Spinal Cord Injuries/psychology; Exercise/psychology; Saliva/chemistry/metabolism; stress, physiological; stress, psychological