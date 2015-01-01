Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Very little is known about daily life dynamics and mutual influences that tie together well-being and psychobiological stress responses in persons with spinal cord injury (SCI) and their romantic partners in particular. The role of social support and physical activity in the associations between emotional well-being and stress has not been investigated in the context of SCI yet and studies applying a dyadic approach, exploring the role of a romantic partner, are currently unavailable. The overall objective is thus to better understand the interplay between emotional well-being and the psychobiological stress marker cortisol, and to investigate the potentially moderating role of social support and physical activity in the well-being-stress association among persons with SCI and their romantic partners using a dyadic perspective.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The stRess and Health Among romantic couPles with Spinal cOrD injurY study, funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (10001C_204739), aims to recruit N=150 community-dwelling persons with SCI and their romantic partners including three phases of data collection. The first phase includes a baseline questionnaire. The second phase, the time sampling phase, comprises an ecological momentary assessment design in the everyday life of couples where both partners provide concurrent salivary cortisol samples five times a day and complete assessments four times a day over seven consecutive days. Wrist-worn accelerometers record physical activity during this period. The third phase is an observational study in the laboratory, where a couples' discussion on the SCI management in their everyday life is recorded and coded to identify a couple-specific coping with SCI to enrich data. The dyadic data will be analysed using multilevel modelling, based on the actor-partner interdependence model framework. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study was approved by the ethics committee of Northwest and Central Switzerland (2022-01072) and findings will be disseminated through peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations.

