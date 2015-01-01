Abstract

Sexual violence against women is a human rights violation and public health concern, with serious implications for women's physical and mental health. Reducing non-partner sexual violence, including rape, sexual assault and other forms of non-contact sexual abuse, is one of the main indicators of the sustainable development goals. World Health Organization estimates, based on available prevalence data from 137 countries between 2000 and 2018, showed that, globally, 6% of women aged 15-49 years reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime from someone other than an intimate partner, with prevalence rates varying across regions. However, the reporting, measurement and documentation of the global extent of non-partner sexual violence against women is methodologically challenging, resulting in a gross underestimation of its magnitude and impact. To prevent and respond to this issue, policy-makers must consider interventions on education, access to relevant health-care services, public awareness, and effective and comprehensive legislation. To better estimate the prevalence of both sexual violence overall and non-partner sexual violence, it is essential to continue to strengthen the measurement of non-partner sexual violence, including the types of acts asked about and the mode of interviewing. Further research is needed to understand the cumulative impact of different forms of sexual violence on the lives of women and girls, including sexual violence during childhood and its associated risk with further exposure. Funding is required for more research and implementation of interventions to prevent and reduce all forms of violence against women and girls, including sexual violence.

Language: en