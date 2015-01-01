SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sardinha L, Stöckl H, Maheu-Giroux M, Meyer SR, Garcia-Moreno C. Bull. World Health Organ. 2024; 102(8): 582-587.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, World Health Organization)

DOI

10.2471/BLT.23.290420

PMID

39070596

PMCID

PMC11276154

Abstract

Sexual violence against women is a human rights violation and public health concern, with serious implications for women's physical and mental health. Reducing non-partner sexual violence, including rape, sexual assault and other forms of non-contact sexual abuse, is one of the main indicators of the sustainable development goals. World Health Organization estimates, based on available prevalence data from 137 countries between 2000 and 2018, showed that, globally, 6% of women aged 15-49 years reported experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime from someone other than an intimate partner, with prevalence rates varying across regions. However, the reporting, measurement and documentation of the global extent of non-partner sexual violence against women is methodologically challenging, resulting in a gross underestimation of its magnitude and impact. To prevent and respond to this issue, policy-makers must consider interventions on education, access to relevant health-care services, public awareness, and effective and comprehensive legislation. To better estimate the prevalence of both sexual violence overall and non-partner sexual violence, it is essential to continue to strengthen the measurement of non-partner sexual violence, including the types of acts asked about and the mode of interviewing. Further research is needed to understand the cumulative impact of different forms of sexual violence on the lives of women and girls, including sexual violence during childhood and its associated risk with further exposure. Funding is required for more research and implementation of interventions to prevent and reduce all forms of violence against women and girls, including sexual violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; World Health Organization; *Global Health; *Sex Offenses/statistics & numerical data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print