Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent studies suggest that parental overcontrol could be considered a specific form of childhood trauma (CT). Although previous research has shown that CT alters the functional and structural architecture of large-scale networks in the brain, the neural basis associated with parental overcontrol has not been sufficiently explored. Therefore, the main aim of the current study was to investigate the relationship between parental overcontrol and electroencephalography (EEG) triple network (TN) functional connectivity during the resting state (RS) condition in a non-clinical sample (N = 71; 39 females, mean age 23.94 ± 5.89 SD).



METHODS: EEG was recorded during 5 min of RS with eyes closed. All participants were asked to self-report maternal and paternal overcontrol, CT and general psychopathology. All EEG analyses were performed using the exact low-resolution electromagnetic tomography software (eLORETA).



RESULTS: Our results showed a significant positive correlation between maternal overcontrol and theta connectivity between the salience network and the central executive network. This connectivity pattern was independently associated with maternal overcontrol even when controlling for relevant confounding variables, including the severity of CT and the general level of psychopathology. This neurophysiological pattern may reflect a predisposition to detect and respond to potentially threatening stimuli in the environment, which is typically associated with excessive overcontrol.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support the hypothesis that parental overcontrol should be considered a form of CT in all respects independent of the forms traditionally studied in the literature (i.e., emotional abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and physical and emotional neglect).

Language: en