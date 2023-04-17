Abstract

BACKGROUND: and Purpose: Pilates exercises have been recommended to improve postural balance and reduce the risk of falls in older adults. However, the certainty of these recommendations remains unclear. In this sense, our objective was to update the literature and verify the effects of Pilates on postural balance and the risk of falls in this population.



METHODS: A systematic search was conducted across multiple databases, including PubMed, EMBASE, CENTRAL, CINAHL, Web of Science, SPORTDiscus, LILACS, and PEDro, on April 17, 2023. The methodological quality of the studies was assessed using the PEDro scale, and the certainty of evidence was evaluated using the GRADE system. Meta-analysis calculations were performed by standardized mean difference (SMD).



RESULTS: A total of 39 studies, involving 1770 participants, were included in the systematic review. Only 14 studies exhibited satisfactory methodological quality. Evidence with very low to moderate certainty showed that Pilates was significantly superior to control groups on indicators of dynamic postural balance (SMD = 1.60 to 0.72), static postural balance (SMD = 0.37 to 0.25), and general state of balance (SMD = 0.76), but not to reduce the number and fear of falls. Furthermore, Pilates was comparable to other forms of exercise for these outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Pilates can be recommended to enhance static and dynamic postural balance in older adults, but not to reduce the number of falls or the fear of falling. Given that no outcomes showed high certainty of evidence, future studies may alter these findings.

