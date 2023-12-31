Abstract

BACKGOUND: Inflammatory hematological ratios (IHRs), such as neutrophil to lymphocyte, monocyte to lymphocyte, and platelet to lymphocyte ratios, are associated with mental disorders, symptoms severity, and the disease phase. Evidence from the studies in adult patients has been summarized in systematic reviews and meta-analyses. The results of the studies in adolescents remain poorly systematized.



AIM: To summarize the findings from the studies that investigated the relationship of IHRs with mental disorders in adolescent patients.



METHODS: This scoping review included studies of IHRs in patients aged 10-19 years with mental disorders (other than anorexia nervosa), published in English by December 31, 2023. The search for relevant papers was performed in MEDLINE. The studies were categorized into two groups: studies with external controls (healthy adolescents) and studies with internal controls (patients in different phases of mental disorder, with or without self-harm/suicidal behaviors).



RESULTS: A total of 11 studies were included in the review (all cross-sectional ones). The results of these studies demonstrate that 1) adolescents with mental disorders (major depressive disorder, psychotic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, substance use disorders) have higher IHR values than individuals of the same age without corresponding disorders (5 studies); 2) IHR values are positively correlated with the severity of psychopathological symptoms (1 study); 3) higher IHR values are associated with the phase of the mental disorder - manic episode in bipolar disorder (1 study) and exacerbation of psychosis in psychotic disorders (1 study); and 4) higher IHR values are associated with self-harm/suicidal behaviors - suicide attempts (1 study) and non-suicidal self-injury (1 study).



CONCLUSION: IHRs are associated with mental disorders in adolescents, and higher IHR values are associated with a more severe/acute clinical presentation (severity of symptoms, mania, acute psychosis, self-harm/suicidal behaviors). Further studies of higher methodological quality are needed to evaluate the diagnostic and prognostic value of IHRs as biomarkers of mental disorders in adolescence.

