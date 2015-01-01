Abstract

Implantable medical devices, such as pacemakers, have significantly improved the quality of life for patients with cardiac conditions, allowing them to maintain active lifestyles. Nonetheless, these devices can present unique challenges when interacting with the wearer's physical activities, potentially leading to unforeseen complications. Here, we present a case of an 81-year-old male golfer, with a history of atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, and sick sinus syndrome, who experienced atrial lead noise from his pacemaker, exclusively triggered by his golf swing. This incident, which led to multiple interventions including lead extraction, reimplantation, and eventually a switch to a unipolar lead configuration, represents the first documented case of its kind. It underscores the intricate relationship between the biomechanical forces of certain sports and the functionality of implanted cardiac devices. Through detailed electrophysiology testing, this case demonstrates how specific movements inherent to the patient's golf swing could induce micro-damage to the pacemaker leads, causing noise and malfunction. The findings from this case emphasize the need for healthcare providers to perform sport-specific biomechanical evaluations and create tailored rehabilitation strategies that consider the unique physical demands placed on patients with implanted devices. This approach is important not only for diagnosing and managing similar cases but also for advancing our understanding of how to best support the active lifestyles of patients with implanted cardiac devices, ensuring their safety and longevity.

Language: en