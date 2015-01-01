|
Sun C, Zhu Z, Zhang P, Wang L, Zhang Q, Guo Y, Guo L, Li Y, Wang P, Hu B, Liu M, Duan J, Wang Y, Wang Z, Qin Y. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1402680.
39077626
BACKGROUND: Anxiety, depression, and sleep problems are prevalent comorbid mental disorders among university students. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized a mental health promotion objective, recommending the consideration of protective health-promoting factors in strategies aimed at preventing mental disorders. Integrating theoretically significant constructs (such as protective factors) enhances our comprehension of the intricate mechanisms that underpin mental disorders. This study employed network analysis to first identify core and bridge symptoms within comorbid mental disorders and then explore how health-promoting lifestyles (HPLs) were associated with these disorders. The ultimate goal is to offer health promotion recommendations to enhance students' quality of life.
university students; depression; anxiety; network analysis; sleep problems; health-promoting lifestyles