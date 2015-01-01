Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anxiety, depression, and sleep problems are prevalent comorbid mental disorders among university students. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized a mental health promotion objective, recommending the consideration of protective health-promoting factors in strategies aimed at preventing mental disorders. Integrating theoretically significant constructs (such as protective factors) enhances our comprehension of the intricate mechanisms that underpin mental disorders. This study employed network analysis to first identify core and bridge symptoms within comorbid mental disorders and then explore how health-promoting lifestyles (HPLs) were associated with these disorders. The ultimate goal is to offer health promotion recommendations to enhance students' quality of life.



METHODS: A total of 3,896 qualified university students participated in this study. Anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and HPLs were assessed using the GAD-7, PHQ-9, PSQI, and HPLP-II scales. A Gaussian Graphical Model was used to construct the networks. The Network Comparison Test was applied to determine whether the associations between HPLs and comorbid symptoms vary by gender, educational level, family sibling, and mental health status.



RESULTS: Low energy (PHQ4) had the highest strength centrality, followed by Daytime dysfunction (PSQI7) and Trouble relaxing (GAD4). Five bridge symptoms were identified: Daytime dysfunction (PSQI7), Self-harm even suicide (PHQ9), Sad mood (PHQ2), Low energy (PHQ4), and Feeling afraid (GAD7). Regarding protective HPLs, Physical activity, Spiritual growth, and Stress management generally emerged as the top three central mental health-promoting behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Targeting core and bridge symptoms with timely and appropriate interventions can alleviate anxiety, depression, and sleep problems in this population. Moreover, promoting physical activity, fostering spiritual growth, and managing stress are likely to significantly enhance the overall mental health of university students.

Language: en