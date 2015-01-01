|
Citation
Shamsalinia A, Hosseini SR, Bijani A, Ghadimi R, Kordbageri MR, Saadati K, Ghaffari F. Geriatr Orthop Surg Rehabil 2024; 15: e21514593241264647.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39070931
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: For older adults, maintaining muscle strength and balance is crucial to preserve an upright posture and independently manage their basic activities of daily living (ADL). This study aimed to examine whether muscle strength and balance mediate the relationship between frailty syndrome (FS) and osteoporosis in a large sample of community-dwelling older adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study is part of the second phase (2016-2017) of the Amirkola Health and Ageing Project (AHAP), a cohort study conducted on all elderly aged 60 and over in Amirkola, Northern Iran, since 2011. Data from 2018 older adults were collected by a trained person using bone mineral density (BMD), frailty index, activities of daily living (ADL), instrumental activities of daily living (IADL), handgrip strength (HGS), quadriceps muscle strength (QMS), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and Timed Up and Go test (TUG test) and analyzed using analysis of variance, chi-square, and path analysis tests.
Language: en
Keywords
older adult; muscle strength; balance; osteoporosis; bone mineral density; frailty syndrome