Abstract

INTRODUCTION: High altitude regions are characterized by harsh conditions (environmental, rough terrain, natural hazards, and limited hygiene and health care), which all may contribute to the risk of accidents/emergencies when trekking or climbing. Exposure to hypoxia, cold, wind, and solar radiation are typical features of the high altitude environment. Emergencies in these remote areas place high demands on the diagnostic and treatment skills of doctors and first-aiders. The aim of this review is to give insights on providing the best possible care for victims of emergencies at high altitude.



METHODS: Authors provide clinical recommendations based on their real-world experience, complemented by appropriate recent studies and internationally reputable guidelines.



RESULTS and Discussion: This review covers most of the emergencies/health issues that can occur when trekking or during high altitude climbing, that is, high altitude illnesses and hypothermia, freezing cold injuries, accidents, for example, with severe injuries due to falling, cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, abdominal, musculoskeletal, eye, dental, and skin issues. We give a summary of current recommendations for emergency care and pain relief in case of these various incidents.

