van Veelen MJ, Likar R, Tannheimer M, Bloch KE, Ulrich S, Philadelphy M, Teuchner B, Hochholzer T, Pichler Hefti J, Hefti U, Paal P, Burtscher M. High Alt. Med. Biol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39073038
INTRODUCTION: High altitude regions are characterized by harsh conditions (environmental, rough terrain, natural hazards, and limited hygiene and health care), which all may contribute to the risk of accidents/emergencies when trekking or climbing. Exposure to hypoxia, cold, wind, and solar radiation are typical features of the high altitude environment. Emergencies in these remote areas place high demands on the diagnostic and treatment skills of doctors and first-aiders. The aim of this review is to give insights on providing the best possible care for victims of emergencies at high altitude.
accident; injury; cold; treatment; emergency; altitude; first-aid; hypoxia