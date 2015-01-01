|
Citation
|
Weigend Vargas E, Degli Esposti M, Hargarten S, Vargas L, Goldstick JE. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39075625
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Globally, Mexico is one of six countries with the highest level of firearm mortality. While previous studies have examined firearm mortality in Mexico before 2015, increases in violence since then highlight the need for an updated analysis. In this study, we examined changes in firearm-related deaths in Mexico from 2015 to 2022 and described these deaths by key demographic groups, incident location, and state of occurrence. Data came from Mexico's Instituto Nacional de Estadistica y Geografia (INEGI), a federal agency that collects and reports national population data. We used descriptive statistics to analyze rates, proportions, and percentage changes in firearm mortality, and we displayed temporal trends using time plots and special trends using maps.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicides; Firearm violence; Homicides; Mexico/epidemiology