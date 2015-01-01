|
Shore E, Moseley GA, DeLong R, Register-Mihalik J, Drezner JA, Dickey GJ, Mao H, Cantu RC, Kucera KL. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39084698
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Commotio cordis is a rare event that occurs following blunt, non-penetrating trauma to the chest, precipitating a ventricular arrhythmia. Commotio cordis requires immediate medical attention through cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation, often resulting in death. Commotio cordis is most common condition among young male athletes. The purpose of this study was to describe the incidents and patterns of commotio cordis among young athletes participating in organised sports in the USA from academic years 1982-1983 through 2022-2023.
Language: en
Youth; Recreation / Sports; Descriptive Epidemiology; Sports / Leisure Facility