Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Commotio cordis is a rare event that occurs following blunt, non-penetrating trauma to the chest, precipitating a ventricular arrhythmia. Commotio cordis requires immediate medical attention through cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation, often resulting in death. Commotio cordis is most common condition among young male athletes. The purpose of this study was to describe the incidents and patterns of commotio cordis among young athletes participating in organised sports in the USA from academic years 1982-1983 through 2022-2023.



METHODS: This was a retrospective, descriptive epidemiology study using surveillance data from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research. The study included all commotio cordis incidents captured in the database. We calculated descriptive statistics (counts and proportions) overall and stratified by outcome and athlete sport.



RESULTS: Over the study period, 64 incidents of commotio cordis were captured. The majority occurred among males (n=60) and were caused by contact with an object/apparatus (n=39) or contact with another player (n=20). The most common sports were baseball (n=20), lacrosse (n=17) and American football (n=13). Over half of these incidents resulted in death (n=34), although survival from commotio cordis increased over the study period. A higher proportion of fatal incidents occurred among football athletes and were caused by contact with another player.



CONCLUSIONS: Commotio cordis remains most common among young male athletes who participate in organised baseball, lacrosse and American football. Although survival has improved over time, greater awareness and emergency preparedness for commotio cordis in an organised sport are needed to facilitate prompt recognition and intervention.

