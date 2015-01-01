SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang C, Shao Y, Ye F, Zhu T. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2024.2385102

PMID

39069876

Abstract

This study investigates the impacts of various factors on e-bike riders' injury severity in crashes with motor vehicles, based on the in-vehicle recording video crash data in China. Variables from human factors, vehicle characteristics, road conditions, and environmental attributes are extracted from the video, especially for drivers and riders' illegal and avoidance behaviour before the crash, and sun shade canopy use.

RESULTS of mixed logit models reveal that drivers' speeding, running red lights, slow-down and swerve behaviour, light trucks, heavy trucks, and buses have significantly varied impacts on riders' injury. Moreover, both drivers and riders' illegal behaviour leads to an increased injury, while their avoidance behaviour before crashes can protect riders. In addition, types of visual obstacles, accidents occurring at night, large vehicles' involvement, and the application of sunshade canopies by riders increased the probability of severe injury, while helmet use can protect riders in accidents with motor vehicles.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury severity; China; e-bike riders; in-vehicle recording video; mixed ordered logit model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print