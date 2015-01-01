|
Wang C, Shao Y, Ye F, Zhu T. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39069876
Abstract
This study investigates the impacts of various factors on e-bike riders' injury severity in crashes with motor vehicles, based on the in-vehicle recording video crash data in China. Variables from human factors, vehicle characteristics, road conditions, and environmental attributes are extracted from the video, especially for drivers and riders' illegal and avoidance behaviour before the crash, and sun shade canopy use.
Injury severity; China; e-bike riders; in-vehicle recording video; mixed ordered logit model