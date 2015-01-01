Abstract

This study investigates the impacts of various factors on e-bike riders' injury severity in crashes with motor vehicles, based on the in-vehicle recording video crash data in China. Variables from human factors, vehicle characteristics, road conditions, and environmental attributes are extracted from the video, especially for drivers and riders' illegal and avoidance behaviour before the crash, and sun shade canopy use.



RESULTS of mixed logit models reveal that drivers' speeding, running red lights, slow-down and swerve behaviour, light trucks, heavy trucks, and buses have significantly varied impacts on riders' injury. Moreover, both drivers and riders' illegal behaviour leads to an increased injury, while their avoidance behaviour before crashes can protect riders. In addition, types of visual obstacles, accidents occurring at night, large vehicles' involvement, and the application of sunshade canopies by riders increased the probability of severe injury, while helmet use can protect riders in accidents with motor vehicles.

