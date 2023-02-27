Abstract

AIM: To systematically investigate the effectiveness of interventions for managing workplace violence experienced by registered nursing students during clinical placement.



DESIGN: A systematic review of experimental studies.



METHODS: The review was conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. The key search concepts such as "Nursing students", "Education", "workplace violence", "clinical placement" and "clinical study" were inspected to identify relevant articles (Appendix A). Two independent reviewers completed screening, critical appraisal and data extraction. Due to heterogeneity among the included studies, results were synthesized narratively. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE (Ovid), CINAHL (EBSCOhost), Web of Science Core Collection (Clarivate Analytics), Scopus (Elsevier), Embase (Ovid), Cochrane CENTRAL, ERIC (ProQuest), ProQuest Central and ProQuest Social Science Premium Collection were searched from inception to 27th February 2023.



RESULTS: A total of 13 studies were included in this review. The predominant intervention for managing workplace violence experienced by registered nursing students during clinical placements was education. Approaches varied among studies and included didactic teaching, e-learning, role-playing and simulation practice. The included studies showed uncertain improvements in registered nursing students' confidence, coping skills, knowledge, competence and self-efficacy in dealing with workplace violence during clinical placements. Only one study assessed the incidence rate of workplace violence and found that a multi-faceted intervention involving both staff and students decreased the incidence.



CONCLUSION: Given the heterogeneity of educational interventions, the effect of interventions for managing workplace violence during students' clinical placement is uncertain. To address this gap, high-quality, proactive and combined interventions at both institutional and organizational levels are needed.

