Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Pediatric farm injuries tend to be more severe and have poorer outcomes compared to injuries sustained in non-farm settings. Timely emergency medical service (EMS) response and transport to definitive care is crucial for optimizing outcomes for trauma patients. We aimed to determine if pediatric farm injuries were associated with longer EMS response and transport times compared to pediatric non-farm injuries in rural communities.



METHODS: The 2021 National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) database was used to identify rural EMS activations where injured pediatric patients who were transported to a hospital. Median transport times for farm and non-farm injuries, as well as other components of prehospital time and use of air EMS transport, were compared between injuries on farms and injuries in non-farm rural settings.



RESULTS: The analytic sample included 22,248 rural EMS activations for pediatric injuries, of which 156 (1%) were for pediatric farm injuries. For non-farm and farm injuries, the median transport times were 20 minutes and 28 minutes, respectively. Median total prehospital time was 50 minutes compared to 62 minutes, and 9.8% of patients with non-farm injuries versus 20.5% of those with farm injuries were transported to a hospital by air EMS units. After multivariable adjustment, farm vs. non-farm injury location was associated with a 4 minute increase in EMS transport time, but no difference in initial EMS response time, EMS time on scene, or use of air EMS units.



CONCLUSION: Among children sustaining an injury that resulted in rural EMS activation, farm injuries were associated with prolonged transport time compared to non-farm injuries, which may contribute to worse in-hospital outcomes described to pediatric farm injuries in prior research.

