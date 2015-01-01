Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite experiencing exacerbation of mental health issues, post-secondary students may not seek help due to perceived stigma, overreliance on the self, or preference for nonprofessional supports - including peer support. This study aimed to understand peer support workers' (PSWs) perspectives regarding providing support for mental health concerns in post-secondary institutions.



METHODS: 41 PSWs were recruited from two post-secondary institutions. 17 semi-structured interviews and three focus groups were conducted. Themes were identified using a qualitative descriptive approach.



RESULTS: Three themes emerged: (1) diverse presentations and approaches to operationalizing peer support for mental health issues on campus exist; (2) peer support has core ingredients; (3) reasons why students access peer support extend beyond mental health crisis.



CONCLUSIONS: An inclusive peer support approach to mental health is needed for post-secondary students. Considerations for implementation hinge on providing standardized, foundational training to prepare PSWs for the complex mental health issues that present across services.

