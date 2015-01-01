|
Citation
|
Hedley D, Uljarević M, Bury SM, Haschek A, Richdale AL, Trollor JN, Stokes MA. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39078579
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Autistic people have a significantly increased risk of death by suicide relative to the general population. In non-autistic samples, psychological wellbeing has been shown to moderate the relationship between depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior. Thoughts of self-harm may provide a useful indicator of suicidal risk. In this longitudinal study we examined (a) the potential role for psychological wellbeing to moderate the relationship between depressive symptoms and thoughts of self-harm and (b) the contribution of autistic traits to thoughts of self-harm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adults; Depression; Suicide; Adolescents; Suicidal ideation; Self-harm; Autism Spectrum Disorder; Autistic traits; Positive wellbeing; Psychological wellbeing; Wellbeing