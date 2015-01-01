SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hedley D, Uljarević M, Bury SM, Haschek A, Richdale AL, Trollor JN, Stokes MA. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10803-024-06489-x

39078579

PURPOSE: Autistic people have a significantly increased risk of death by suicide relative to the general population. In non-autistic samples, psychological wellbeing has been shown to moderate the relationship between depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior. Thoughts of self-harm may provide a useful indicator of suicidal risk. In this longitudinal study we examined (a) the potential role for psychological wellbeing to moderate the relationship between depressive symptoms and thoughts of self-harm and (b) the contribution of autistic traits to thoughts of self-harm.

METHODS: Participants were 209 autistic adolescents and adults aged 15 to 80 years (M(age) = 34.20, SD = 15.38 years).

RESULTS: At both baseline and 2-year follow-up, 35% of participants reported recent thoughts of self-harm. Wellbeing was associated with autistic traits (r = - .350 to - 0.404) and depression (r = - .480 to - 0.759). Thoughts of self-harm were positively associated with autistic traits and depression (r = .242 to 0.659), and negatively associated with wellbeing (r = - .287 to - 0.609). Controlling for baseline thoughts of self-harm, depression (β = 0.254, p = .001) and autistic traits (β = 0.162, p = .007) significantly predicted thoughts of self-harm at 2-year follow-up.

CONCLUSION: Despite a lack of support for the hypothesis that wellbeing would moderate the relationship between depression and thoughts of self-harm, correlational data demonstrated significant associations between wellbeing and both depression and thoughts of self-harm. Future research considering psychological wellbeing as a potential protective factor for self-harm in autistic people is warranted.


Adults; Depression; Suicide; Adolescents; Suicidal ideation; Self-harm; Autism Spectrum Disorder; Autistic traits; Positive wellbeing; Psychological wellbeing; Wellbeing

