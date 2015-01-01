Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Existing research on medical cannabis patients has often overlooked those younger than 21. This study aimed to detail the frequency and rate of pediatric medical cannabis patients in the US using a large patient database.



METHODS: Utilizing Leafwell Patient Database data from 2019 to mid-2023, we described demographics and qualifying conditions, employing descriptive statistics and χ2 tests to discern differences between minors (0-17 years) and young adults (18-20 years). We calculated rates per 100,000 population by state.



RESULTS: Analyzing 13,855 patients, 5.7% were minors and 94.3% were young adults. Anxiety emerged as the primary self-reported condition for both groups, yet differences were seen for other conditions. Differences were observed by race/ethnicity, health insurance status, residency in adult-use states, and number of reported conditions. Notably, both groups reported a similar average number of conditions.



CONCLUSION: This study underscores demographic distinctions between minor-aged medical cannabis patients and young adults. There is a need for comprehensive clinical research addressing efficacy, safety, and tailored guidelines specific for pediatric medical cannabis patients. Such insights are pivotal for healthcare providers and policymakers in navigating medical cannabis treatment protocols.

Language: en