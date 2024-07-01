Abstract

Women are drinking alcohol as much as men for the first time in history. Women experience more health-related consequences from alcohol use disorder (AUD), like increased prevalence of alcohol-related cancers, faster progression of alcohol-related liver disease, and greater risk for relapse compared to men. Thus, sex differences in chronic alcohol use pose a substantial public health problem. Despite these evident sex differences, our understanding of how these differences present during alcohol abstinence is limited. Investigations of brain structure and function are therefore critical for disentangling factors that lead to sex differences in AUD abstinence. This review will discuss current human neuroimaging data on sex differences in alcohol abstinence, focusing on structural and functional brain measures. Current structural imaging literature reveals that abstinent men have smaller gray and white matter volume and weaker structural connectivity compared to control men. Interestingly, abstinent women do not show differences in brain structure when compared to controls; instead, abstinent women show a relation between alcohol use and decreased measures of brain structure. Current functional brain studies reveal that abstinent men exhibit greater brain activation and stronger task-based functional connectivity to aversive stimuli than control men, while abstinent women exhibit lesser brain activation and weaker task-based functional connectivity than control women. Together, the current literature suggests that sex differences persist well into alcohol abstinence and impact brain structure and function differently. Understanding how men and women differ during alcohol abstinence can improve our understanding of sex-specific effects of alcohol, which will be critical to augment treatment methods to better serve women.

Language: en