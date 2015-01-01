|
Citation
|
Fernandes TF, Volpe MITC, Pena FPS, Santos EGR, Pinto GHL, Belgamo A, Costa E Silva AA, Cabral AS, Callegari B, Souza GS. An. Acad. Bras. Cienc. 2024; 96(Suppl 1): e20231244.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Academia Brasileira de Ciências)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39082591
|
Abstract
|
It was compared smartphone-based measurements of static balance control and mobility of elderly population with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM2). The present cross-sectional study investigated 73 participants grouped in a control group (n = 36) and a DM2 group (n = 37). Smartphone's built in inertial sensors were used to record inertial changes of the participants during static balance and mobility (Timed Up and Go test - TUG) tasks. The inertial variations as a function of the time were analyzed and compared between groups. Both groups were matched in age, body mass index, male-female proportion, but DM2 group had significant larger fasting glucose than control group. Additionally, DM2 group had worst static balance control with open and closed eyes than the controls (p < 0.05) as well as they also had longer duration to execute the different events of the mobility test than the controls (p < 0.05). DM2 patients had decline of motor functions compared to controls and the use of bult-in sensors of smartphones was feasible to identify these functional impairments. The easy access of smartphones could be improving the screening of functional impairments in DM2 patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Case-Control Studies; *Smartphone; *Postural Balance/physiology; *Diabetes Mellitus, Type 2/physiopathology