Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach to polytrauma patients minimises morbidity and mortality. This project assesses the extent to which British Orthopaedic Association Standards for Trauma guidelines for the management of the frail Orthopaedic patient are currently being met.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed of all Trauma and Orthopaedic patients in multiple medical institutions over a 2-week capture period from 1 March 2022 until 14 March 2022 inclusive. Data collected included age, sex, injury, length of stay and dates of speciality input.



RESULTS: A total of 1,050 patients were included from 27 hospitals. The median age was 80 years, with 560 (53.3%) of all fractures being neck of femur fractures. Of the 1,050 patients, 870 (82.9%) were managed operatively. The median number of different speciality involvements was 3; 645 (61.4%) had an orthogeriatric (OG) review. In major trauma centres (MTC), 93.3% had OG input, compared with 66.3% in non-MTC. The speciality with the greatest input was Radiology, with Plastics having the lowest input.



CONCLUSION: A standardised MDT approach is needed to optimise care and recovery in orthopaedic trauma patients. The difference in results regarding speciality involvement is substantial and needs to be addressed to minimise disparities in care received by this vulnerable cohort of patients.

Language: en