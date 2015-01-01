|
Citation
|
Boyd DT, Quinn CR, Durkee MI, Williams EDG, Constant A, Washington D, Butler-Barnes ST, Ewing AP. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2019.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39075376
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Developing an understanding of the negative impact of discrimination is critical when examining the suicidality of Black young adults in the US. Suicide rates among Black young adults have increased at alarming rates. One of the reasons for this increase is the disparities related to access to mental health services, which has long-term health consequences. This study addresses a significant gap in the literature by examining associations between experiences of everyday discrimination, attitudes towards mental health help-seeking attitudes, on the outcomes suicide ideation, planning to die by suicide, and suicide attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Suicidal behaviors; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Help-Seeking Behavior; *Black or African American/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Mental Health Services/statistics & numerical data; *Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Black young adults; Discrimination; Mental health help-seeking attitudes; Racism/psychology