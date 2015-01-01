|
Perri M, O'Campo P, Gill P, Gunn V, Ma RW, Buhariwala P, Rasoulian E, Lewchuk W, Baron S, Bodin T, Muntaner C. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2074.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39085910
Abstract
Precarious employment (PE) is non-standard employment with uncertain and unstable contract duration, low wages, and limited labour protections and rights. Research has associated PE with workers' poor mental health and well-being; however, this association has been studied primarily using quantitative methods. This qualitative study seeks to examine the mechanisms between PE and mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario, Canada. Specifically, it aims to address: (Benach J, Muntaner C. Precarious employment and health: developing a research agenda. J Epidemiol Community Health. 2007;61(4):276.) How do PE and working conditions impact the mental well-being of workers and members of their close families or households?; and (Kreshpaj B, Orellana C, Burström B, Davis L, Hemmingsson T, Johansson G, et al. What is precarious employment? A systematic review of definitions and operationalizations from quantitative and qualitative studies. Scand J Work Environ Health. 2020;46(3):235-47.) How has the COVID-19 pandemic shaped these relationships? Semi-structured interviews were conducted with a sample of 40 individuals aged 25-55 engaged in PE during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or whose employment was terminated due to the pandemic.
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; COVID-19; Ontario; Mental Health; Mental health; SARS-CoV-2; *Qualitative Research; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology; *Employment/psychology; Health and social inequalities; Precarious employment