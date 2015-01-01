|
Grønhaug G, Saeterbakken A, Casucci T. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2024; 10(3): e001972.
Copyright © 2024, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group
39081465
INTRODUCTION: Climbing has evolved from an obscure outdoor sport to a predominantly indoor sport with the rise of mainstream climbing on artificial walls. Reported climbing-related injuries were predominantly chronic and may be avoided with proper planning of training. All climbers, regardless of age and gender, are training on the same routes and perform similar movements; however, few studies have investigated gender-specific injuries in climbing.
Gender; Injuries; Sport climbing; Sports & exercise medicine