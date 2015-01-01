Abstract

OBJECTIVES: One of the most common sensory impairments in the elderly is age-related hearing loss, and individuals with this condition have a higher risk of mild cognitive impairment than the overall aged population. The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic review of the literature in order to evaluate the evidence supporting the hypothesis that mild cognitive impairment may be developed in patients with age-related hearing loss.



METHODS: The PRISMA principles were followed when searching the databases of the China Knowledge Network, Wanfang, China Biomedical Literature Database, Pub Med, Cochrane Library, Embase, and Web of Science. Two investigators independently carried out the quality assessment, data extraction, and literature review of the eligible studies. Stata 17.0 was used to finish the statistical analysis and descriptive results.



RESULTS: A total of 13 articles containing 2,222,036 individuals who were evaluated for demographic traits, factors associated with age-related hearing loss, vascular neurologic factors, and psychological factors were included after 2166 search records were found in the database. In patients with age-related hearing loss, eleven factors were found to be risk factors for the development of mild cognitive impairment: age (OR = 1.63; 95% CI 1.09-2.43), male (OR = 1.29; 95% CI 1.14-1.47), degree of hearing loss (OR = 1.35; 95% CI 1.03-1.75), not wearing hearing aids (OR = 1.56; 95% CI 1.37-1.79), cerebrovascular disease (OR = 1.41; 95% CI 1.17-1.69), cardiovascular disease (OR = 1.29; 95% CI 1.07-1.55), diabetes mellitus (OR = 1.28; 95% CI 1.20-1.35), head injury (OR = 1.22; 95% CI 1.13-1.33), alcohol consumption (OR = 1.28; 95% CI 1.14-1.43), and tobacco use (OR = 1.19; 95% CI 1.14-1.25), and depression (OR = 1.63; 95% CI 1.47-1.81).



CONCLUSION: Caregivers can customize care strategies to decrease the occurrence of mild cognitive impairment in elderly deaf patients by considering demographic traits, factors associated with age-related hearing loss, vascular-neurologic factors, and psychological factors.

Language: en