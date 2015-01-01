Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite a large body of evidence linking the impact of trauma, parenting, and child maltreatment recidivism, current child welfare services often do not target maternal trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Moreover, there is little evidence that traditional family preservation services (FPS) lower the rates of repeat incidences of child abuse and neglect. The novel intervention, Parenting-STAIR (P-STAIR), seeks to address maternal mental health and parenting skills in order to reduce punitive parenting behaviors.



OBJECTIVE: This study analyzes the effects of P-STAIR on child maltreatment risk. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: P-STAIR was administered to 112 child welfare-involved mothers in New York City (NYC). The mothers were between 18 and 52 years old (M = 31.1, SD = 6.6) and were referred from 4 child welfare preventive service agencies in NYC.



METHODS: To evaluate change over time in indicators of maltreatment risk, two-tailed paired sample t-tests compared 1) pre- and post-treatment scores and 2) pre-treatment and 3-month follow-up scores.



RESULTS: Among the 71 mothers who completed treatment, significant improvements from baseline to post-assessment and pre- to 3-month follow-up were observed across total scores on the CTSPC and the AAPI-2. Improvements were evident in nonviolent disciple, psychological aggression, expectations, empathy, and parent-child family roles at both the post-assessment and 3-month follow-up which are proximal outcomes of P-STAIR (CTSPC: pre-post nonviolent disciple d = 0.70; pre-post psychological aggression d = 0.34; pre-follow-up nonviolent disciple d = 0.42; pre-follow-up psychological aggression d = 0.36; AAPI-2; pre-post expectations d = 0.31; pre-post empathy d = 0.39; pre-post parent-child roles d = 0.47; pre-follow-up expectations d = 0.33; pre-follow-up empathy d = 0.42; pre-follow-up parent-child roles d = 0.66).



CONCLUSIONS: The improvement in indicators of maltreatment risk demonstrates promising support for the utility of P-STAIR within the child welfare system.

Language: en