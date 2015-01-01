Abstract

Using data from a nationally representative sample of 5-year-olds in the Growing Up in Ireland study (N = 9001, 51% male), this research investigated the role of factors in the neighborhood environment on levels of active outdoor play in young children. Primary caregivers (98% mothers; 81% Irish) responded to questions regarding their child's levels of active outdoor play (e.g., chasing) and their perceptions of their neighborhood (e.g., social cohesion and antisocial behavior). Hierarchical regression analyses indicated that levels of active outdoor play were associated with parental perceptions of neighborhood safety and traffic levels, even after other factors were controlled for (i.e., family income). The results are discussed from a bioecological systems perspective. Implications for policy makers and parents are considered.

Language: en