Abstract

Amitraz poisoning is being increasingly seen in clinical practice, presenting physicians with challenges due to its rapidity of onset of severe clinical features, its similarity with organophosphate poisoning and the absence of specific antidotes. Early initiation and appropriate treatment are vital for favourable outcomes. Our case report is of a 40-year-old male who presented to us with grave clinical features following deliberate ingestion of Amitraz in a suicidal attempt. On arrival, he had bradycardia, hypotension, respiratory depression, and altered sensorium. Immediate administration of atropine stabilised his vital signs. Laboratory investigations revealed uncommon electrolyte imbalances, which were promptly corrected. The patient received supportive care in the intensive care unit (ICU), regained consciousness within three days, and was discharged after a week of hospitalisation. Despite the rapid onset and severity of symptoms caused by Amitraz poisoning, early intervention and supportive care can lead to a full recovery. This case underscores the importance of promptly recognising Amitraz poisoning and initiating treatment, its similarity with organophosphate poisoning and the role of atropine. Further research is needed to establish comprehensive management guidelines for tackling this emerging poisoning hazard.

Language: en