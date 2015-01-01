Abstract

Background Osteoporosis is a chronic bone disease associated with a reduction in bone mass and an increased risk of fractures. The prevalence of osteoporosis is rising globally, including in Saudi Arabia, where there is a lack of information regarding the uptake of osteoporosis screening services. This study aims to examine self-efficacy and barriers toward osteoporosis screening in older women and men in Al-Madina Munawara, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS A cross-sectional study was conducted among adults aged 60 and above who attended primary healthcare centers. Convenience sampling was used to recruit participants, and a self-administered questionnaire was used to assess sociodemographic characteristics, osteoporosis status, general health-related characteristics, and screening self-efficacy. Analyses included multivariable regression analyses to evaluate the association between osteoporosis screening self-efficacy and potential explanatory variables. Data were collected in the last quarter of 2023.



RESULTS In a study involving 342 completed questionnaires, the mean age of participants was 66.2 years (SD = 4.3), with a range from 60 to 79 years, and the majority were male (230, 67.3%), having chronic diseases (226, 66.3%). Regarding osteoporosis risk factors and screening behaviors, the majority did not use prednisolone (252, 74.1%), did not have a family history of osteoporosis (216, 63.2%), had not experienced falls in the past five years (223, 65.2%), and had not undergone osteoporosis screening (299, 87.4%). The mean self-efficacy score for osteoporosis screening was 37.7 (SD = 4.7), ranging from 10 to 50, which indicated a moderate level of screening self-efficacy. In multivariate analysis, smokers were more likely to have higher scores in self-efficacy for osteoporosis screening compared to non-smokers (RR = 1.10; 95% CI = 1.01, 1.21). Participants who did osteoporosis screening (RR = 1.12; 95% CI = 1.01, 1.24) and those who were planning to do osteoporosis screening (RR = 1.10; 95% CI = 1.03, 1.19) were more likely to have higher score in self-efficacy for osteoporosis screening compared to their counterparts.



CONCLUSION The participants had a fair level of screening self-efficacy. The smokers and those who had undergone or planned to undertake osteoporosis screening demonstrated higher self-efficacy scores than others. A lot of progress could be made in decreasing the burden of osteoporosis and enhancing the overall health and well-being of the older population by addressing these issues using specific interventions and policy measures.

Language: en