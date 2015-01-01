SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Al Kayyali R, Alteneiji M. Cureus 2024; 16(6): e63450.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.63450

PMID

39077260

PMCID

PMC11285014

Abstract

Traumatic pneumatocele (TP) is a rare complication that can develop in the lungs following a traumatic event. These lesions are sometimes mistaken for congenital airway malformations. Multiple theories exist to explain the pathophysiology of this condition. This case study presents the clinical and radiological findings of a seven-year-old patient diagnosed with pneumatocele on thoracic imaging after a motor vehicle accident. A detailed evaluation of the patient's medical history and imaging led to the diagnosis of traumatic pneumatocele. This uncommon presentation, if not well understood, may lead to unnecessary interventions and significant anxiety for patients and their families. Given its rarity, awareness and a high index of suspicion are essential for accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.


Language: en

Keywords

cyst; pulmonary; pulmonary cavitations; traumatic pneumatocele; traumatic pulmonary pseudocyst

